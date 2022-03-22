Lake Sumter Apartment Homes man nabbed with cocaine after attempting to swallow evidence

A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes man was nabbed with cocaine after a traffic stop for a window tint violation.

James Cleo Timmons Jr., 34, was at the wheel of a silver passenger car at about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Orange Street and York Street when he was pulled over for the window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected.

The officer found small pieces of marijuana on the carpet near the vehicle’s center console. The officer also found a small cup which contained a clear plastic bag which was submerged within the liquid in the cup. The liquid tested positive for cocaine.

The officer attempted to assist Timmons into the back of his patrol car, but Timmons “fell to the ground” and complained that he felt hot and dizzy. The officer asked Timmons to open his mouth and the officer spotted “ash” and noted that Timmons’ tongue and teeth were white. He was evaluated at the scene by Sumter County Fire Rescue.

Timmons was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, attempting to destroy evidence and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $32,500.