Larry Moran getting much of his propaganda from Tucker Carlson

To the Editor:

This is aimed at frequent Villages-News.com letter writer Larry Moran:

I am surprised that I offended you by calling you a Trump Fanatic, but from what I can remember you disparage critics of Trump’s policies and views by accusing them of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” But come on Larry, you must have at least one Trump T-shirt or maybe a Trump flag, or at least some kind of Trump sticker you display. If you do I think most people would call you a “Trump Fan,” so I was off by “atic”. So can you at least admit you’re a Trump Fan?

Larry you called me a “lefty Marxist” and repeatedly referred to me in conjunction with President Biden and his spokesperson. Your distorted name calling and guilt by association are not worth responding to, however Larry, if you do need to call me something please call me a “horse’s ass”, because if you ask anybody who knows me they will tell you I am Annoying as hell. I, recently, even had a T-shirt made that says “beware a horse’s ass inside.” You know who else is annoying ? God. Think about it. Man with all his brilliance can create nothing but sorrow and death in this world, when he foolishly believes he knows better than God. Man is so annoyed by this that he seek to escape this World by trying to colonize other planets; you have heard the mantra, space is the only hope for the mankind. What a fallacy, now foolish man wants to make a name in space.

Larry, as you can see from the first paragraph, and will see later, this letter contains many attempts by me of trying to be funny, making a joke; but the real motivation in responding to your letter on Biden and oil is the use of rhetoric that has no basis in fact. And this is not your own nonfactual rhetoric either, but only what you hear others preach. This bothers me so much because I have a very dear friend who, being college educated with multiple medical professionals in the immediate family, somehow bought into the whole Q conspiracy thing; and has declined the life protecting vaccine, accusing Dr. Fauci of having sneaky eye and concealing the effectiveness of ivermectin against a Covid.

Covid was a threat to our democracy, our way of life, and a minority of our citizens, instead of fighting to preserve this great country by taking the Covid vaccine for the good of the country, decided they were going to fight for their country by fighting for an individual freedom, that is they were fighting for themselves.

Similar arguments can be made for the stolen election threat to our democracy and the pacifist rhetoric threat concerning Ukrainian’s fight for democracy.

We are not animals and man should not govern itself by the “Survival of the Fittest Mentality.” The leaders of governments need to be servants of the People, all the people, by leading them to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

How can some people, in this modern information age, believe things that have no basis in fact, are half-truths, or distortions of history; they follow a tweeter, an influencer, a politician, a cable pundit or even a Q; and believe and parrot everything they have heard, without any critical thinking.

It is true that there is so much information available, that it can be overwhelming, but a person needs to diligently search for real facts and make up his/her own mind based on those facts according to his/her moral beliefs.

There has always been propaganda at the extremes, on both sides of an issue. This is true whether you are listening to a democrat or republican, liberal or conservative, or anyone espousing on an issue. It is when that propaganda spreads to the mainstream and is blindly followed that it becomes a threat to a democracy. To me, and this is my belief, the only thing you should blindly follow is the word of God, provided it is properly understood.

By the way Larry, (1) what about the timing that I discussed, it’s not as simple as flipping a switch to produce oil and gas, (2) my discussion of demand/supply equilibrium involves People who supply goods and services and People who demand and consume goods and services. One branch of economics is about the interaction of Peoples in the market place. There is no individual blame in economics, it is based on the assumption that People act rationally in seeking to maximize their best interest, and (3) not all regulation is bad, if done for the benefit of the people and not to push an agenda. Larry, I grew up in the Mahoning Valley, in Ohio, and the Mahoning river, in parts, became nothing more than an industrial sewer, prior to my birth, and even with the EPA and decades of work it is still not a clean river. Even today, this valley of my youth, has been accepting millions of gallons of fracking brine from Pennsylvania and injecting it into the ground. I felt tremors from an earth quake in my former house in Ohio, caused by an injection well that was mismanaged and not properly regulated.

Larry, you said you were going to counter my arguments with documented facts. Yet not one citation to a credible source that expresses real facts or real factual opinions without trying to advance an agenda. Not even one citation to any source. You don’t believe historical economic statistics compiled by our government, that everyone that complies these statistic acts like an elected politician trying to cover his mistakes ( great logic ) or fudge numbers to further a cause; that only what you parrot is correct. Wrong. Where are the credible facts? Show me the money; otherwise I am not wasting my time. FYI, recent computer analysis by 2 independent teams of computer scientists identified the same 2 men as likely being Q, Paul Furber and Ron Watkins, so Larry, I guess now you are going to have to not believe in computer science.

Larry, I get the impression you get most of your propaganda from Tucker Carlson. Propaganda is defined as information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view. And Tucker Carlson is the consummate propagandist, a master at his craft. Tucker Carlson does not believe what he says, he is just a mouth piece. He had his lawyers use the following novel argument to defend against a defamation case. To summarize his defense, {The general tenor my show should tell my followers that I am not stating actual facts about a topic of discussion, but I am engaging in exaggeration and non-literal commentary. Reasonable viewers should know me by now and be skeptical about the statements I make.} Propaganda does not inform the people. Propaganda misleads the people when it is blindly followed.

So who is Tucker Carlson really? I think I found the answer hidden deep inside the web. By chance I stumbled across a moniker ascribed to Tucker Carlson. It is: TC1stAJA. I pondered its mystery and when you combine all the letters into words the only 5 letter words are SCATT and TACTS. Where was this going ? Clearly you can disregard tacts because the s is not part of the word, it only makes it plural. Thus I had SCATT left and digging a little deeper, I felt the definitions of this word would reveal exactly who Tucker Carlson is and they are: (1) go off hastily, (2) singing improvised nonsensical syllables in the place of factual words of a song, (3) animal excrement, (4) Heroin and (5) a Crown Tax. I think I may be on to something here. HaHa.

Lastly, Larry Moran I am sorry that I used your Biden-Oil letter to the editor to finally get something off my chest that has been simmering for a while. That first letter was, as is this letter, not meant to be a personal attack or to offend you, but rather to try to put a Biblical and Democratic perspective on current affairs. I don’t think I did a very good job, but all I can say is I am a sinner and I fall short of the glory of God, usually daily. Larry Moran you are probably a very good person because you live in the Villages.

Well, I have made attempts at being humorous in this letter, but as usual my jokes fall flat, are offensive, and never come out right the first time. Sometimes in a social setting, I laugh out loud at one of my jokes even when it never leaves my mind. I can’t help myself, I’m annoying, I’m a horse’s ass. In truth I could change myself, but I am too old and it would take too long and besides there is nothing better than a wicked sense of humor and being an independent thinker.

But seriously, the Lord came, not to destroy the law, but to fulfill it. “Thou shalt not bear false witness” the 9th Commandment forbids speaking falsely in any manner, lying, equivocating, and any way devising and designing to deceive our neighbor; speaking unjustly against our neighbor; and many more things that are beyond this discussion }. Seek the real facts and opinions on issues, don’t be deceived by lies. We all know who the father of lies is so please do not be led down the path of destruction. The word of God is the light of the World.

Carl Casale

Village of Pine Hills