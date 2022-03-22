Legislation would reform Florida’s outdated law on divorce

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to Ms. Chris Stanley’s letter titled “Alimony Legislation an Attack on Senior Women in Florida.”

The truth is that SB 1796 improves upon Florida’s unclear and outdated family laws that pits divorcing spouses into an adversarial court system led by two divorce attorneys with every financial incentive to escalate fighting to generate fees. As such, kids are weaponized and the family’s valuable resources are wasted on lawyers instead of helping the family move on.

SB 1796 will end permanent alimony and caps alimony amounts and duration; which will lessen fighting just as child support guidelines did when instituted.

Finally, claiming the law upends “well-settled and previously contracted” settlement agreements for alimony is misleading. In the extremely rare case that there was a substantial property exchange in return for more alimony, and such agreements are usually expressly non-modifiable, recipients should have known that orders and agreements were always modifiable based on a substantial change in circumstances. In fact, since 1993, the Supreme Court in its Pimm vs Pimm decision made retirement a substantial change in circumstances allowing for alimony to end upon retirement.

SB 1796 just provides a balanced process that reduces the litigation costs by allowing permanent alimony payers to retire at full retirement age; requiring proper notice, court protection for economically vulnerable recipients, and a four-year ramp down of alimony payments. As such, it will allow alimony payors the ability to enjoy their golden years while ensuring courts can have discretion to protect recipients who make less than 130% the US poverty level (the level at which SNAP and Medicaid kick in) or are unable to meet the needs and necessities of life.

By including these provisions in SB 1796 (in which the FLS had input), Florida will be leading other states such as Virginia, New Jersey and Massachusetts that have enacted legislation in the past decade that ends alimony upon retirement.

Michel (Michael) Bühler

Coral Gables