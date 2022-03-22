Looking for the rainbow after the storm

Have you ever had the kind of day where everything seems to go wrong? You swear someone is pranking you. Well, I’ve had that kind of week. Don’t get me wrong, I’m accustomed to things going astray every now and again in my life, but this week takes the cake! I feel like I am an unwilling participant in someone else’s video game. For some reason, though, whoever is in charge decided to turn my entire program upside-down. Now I feel like I just fell through the rabbit hole in “Alice in Wonderland,” and I can’t seem to find my way back to “my normal.” Suppose that’s even a real thing.

Mishap #1 started early Monday morning. I arrived at my doctor’s appointment as instructed 20 minutes early to fill out new patient information. On arrival, the receptionist informed me I was mistaken because there was no appointment for me in their system. After she typed in my date of birth, we realized I did have a scheduled appointment. Still, it wasn’t for another two days at a totally different time.

Then on Tuesday, I was trying to gain information on the internet that I was only permitted to access once a year. I saved the data correctly, but I didn’t print it at the time. I realized later that I kept a link to my one-time-only information, which was now expired and unavailable.

On Wednesday, I received a message from my pharmacy telling me that the automatic refill of my prescription had been made, and it was ready for pickup. I have been taking this medication for years, but I have not refilled it for months. It didn’t even occur to me when I pulled up to the drive-thru window, and the attendant told me she didn’t have anything for me to pick up it was because I was 125 miles off track. Yes, the last time I had picked up my medication, I still lived in Lake County. I didn’t notice it was the Lady Lake store contacting me. You would think the “352” area code would have given it away. If I did, all I would have had to do was opt-out of the prescription being refilled and ask to have it transferred to this store, where I was now pulled over in a parking spot holding back my tears.

But wait, it gets better. Thursday, when I finally got to see my doctor to establish myself as a “new patient”- after having already rescheduled twice. Once, legitimately because of a schedule conflict, the other, when I showed up on the wrong day! Suddenly, the doctor asked me – to remember off the top of my head, when I had last had a tetanus shot.

After determining that it probably was longer than the allotted amount of years, she talked me into getting it right then. No worries. I’m a big girl. I’m not afraid of needles. The nurse’s assistant came into the room and gave me the shot in what she referred to as the “fatty area” of my left forearm. (If you could call any part of my arm fatty.)

Before she gave me the shot, she asked, “Which hand do you write with?”

I answered, “I’m right-handed.”

Unfortunately, realistically, I am ambidextrous, so I wish she would have asked instead, “Which arm do I use more?”

Although I am right-handed as far as categories show from childhood, and I do write neater with my right hand, I actually use my left arm more often. I drive with my left hand. I carry on my left side, and, most of all, I reach with my left arm.

Later that evening, I couldn’t understand why my left arm suddenly hurt so severely. It wasn’t until I lifted my shirt sleeve up and revealed the bandage I had forgotten about from that morning. “Wow!” I sighed as I pulled off the Band-Aid. “My arm really hurts from that shot earlier,” I whined to my hubby.

Then, the “hypochondriac, Jewish grandmother” awoke inside of me. I quickly Google searched the side effects of the vaccination I had just received. Luckily SORENESS is the number one reaction. Although my arm hurt for a couple more days, my anxiety level over it being anything but typical immediately passed.

But wait. The week is not nearly over, and neither is my tale. Friday, my grandson Jeremy’s Spring Break officially started. I got lucky and managed to get him a special invitation to be photographed – dressed as a prince, by a professional photographer at “Enchanted Fairies Studios.”

While there, Jeremy got to pose holding swords and shields and bow and arrows in front of a magnificent mythical set filled with treasure boxes and magical devices. It was terrific, and I quickly learned that Raul, our Master Photographer, was a wizard at his craft and a very kind man.

It turns out my most significant blunder of the week was scheduling this appointment. An appointment I personally arranged after being chosen to receive the invitation for the private session. I was the one that got in contact with Christopher, my also kind and extremely helpful associate from Enchanted Fairies. We had corresponded through text messages and emails for about a week before this appointment. Yet I somehow managed to show up hours early to my appointment. Even while confirming what the email said: Friday at 1 p.m., it took Joey pointing out the pacific time mark before I realized what I had done.

With all that, the Sunshine State decided to add some crazy weather to my already weathered week. Saturday, I had the privilege of driving under hellacious conditions. On my way to work, I went through late-day traffic during a downpour that caused the entire atmosphere to turn bright white. I could barely see the traffic lights until halfway through the intersection. Then, I had to maneuver through a monsoon on my way home from that same shift. I couldn’t see past my nose this trip, and my wipers were on high!. Luckily, I arrived safely to my destinations on both accounts.

I got home late that evening only to remember it was “Daylight Savings,” and I had to spring forward and lose an hour.

The following day, despite my neighborhood looking like a hurricane had blown through and the meteorologists commenting on how the rain temperatures had dropped into the 20s, I still had full intentions of going to the beach! My daughter, Makenzie Rae, was coming to town to visit, and she was bringing the sunshine with her!

While my boys were away visiting my father-in-law in Georgia, I planned to rebalance my estrogen level while enjoying some quality time with my baby girl, Mother Earth, and Mother Nature. The perfect escape in my own new backyard, reveling in the sun, sand, and saltwater on the Florida gulf coast. A dream of mine that actually came true!

Thank you, ladies, for delivering me this year’s birthday wish. Special thanks to Karma for showing up just in time – as usual – to tilt the scale in my favor! Sometimes you just need to wait out the storm to enjoy the rainbow when the sun does come back! Happy Birthday to me!

Laugh on! Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is columnist for Villages-News.com