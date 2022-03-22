Paul Provance passed away peacefully on February 28th with his loving wife and soul mate Pat by his side. After almost five years of steadily failing health, he is finally at peace-just a few weeks shy of his 80th birthday.

Paul was born on March 25th, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland to Joseph Willis and Norma Provance. He had a challenging childhood at times, changing schools 10 times due to his father’s work, and he ended up living with his beloved paternal grandparents (“Pop” and “Granny”) so that he could attend and graduate from Calvert Hall High School.

He and his first wife Victoria married young and had three children. He worked many different jobs to support them-all while attending the University of Baltimore at night for 11 years (!) to earn his degree. His many later jobs were focused on finance, and eventually the growing field of computers.

Paul married Pat in 1984 and they enjoyed more than 38 years together. After several years, he started his first business, MCA Systems, with a partner in the basement of their home. That grew to 30 employees. His next and final business with two partners was Infinite Technologies, requiring him to travel the world to establish partnerships in other countries.

Paul and Pat purchased their home in The Villages in 2005 and moved here full time in late 2006 after Pat retired. His focus then shifted to golf, pickle ball and softball-but softball was his passion. He was a player, manager, umpire, evaluator and served on the Board until his health began to fail. He also realized the need to give back and was a devoted Guardian Ad Litem for 10 years, advocating for the needs of neglected, abused, and abandoned children in the 5th circuit.

When asked how he’d like to be remembered in addition to his amazing work ethics, he replied “That I was fair.” However, the many who knew and loved him would surely add that he was kind, loyal, loving, generous and funny. He adored spending time with family, cuddling with his pets, Friday lunches at World of Beer, and traveling the world with Pat. He loved his country, The Villages, and his many wonderful friends who are left with a lot of happy memories.

Paul is survived by Pat, son Joe Provance, daughters Ronni Anderson (Ken) and Val Stewart (Ken), stepson Steven Comfort (Marissa), stepdaughter Susan Comfort, ten grandchildren (Kelly, JP, Emily, Brian, Anna, Ashley, Lauren, Ariella, Luke, and Ella and one great-grandson “Manny.” He is also survived by his brother, Mark Provance, sister-in-law Candy Geise, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family is deeply grateful to the angels on our Cornerstone Hospice Villages Team- Angie, Briana, Leslie, Cindi-for their kindness and care for more than 10 challenging months. Without their support, Pat would not have been able to keep him at home as his full-time caregiver.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Paul’s memory to one or both of these wonderful groups: Cornerstone Hospice (Villages Team) 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162 (www.cornerstonehospice.org) Voices for Children of North Central Florida P.O. Box 4062, Ocala, FL 34478 (www.voices4childrenfl.org)

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday March 27th at Laurel Manor Recreation Center (Washington and Jefferson Rooms)