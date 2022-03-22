Villager released from jail and ordered back into anger management

A Villager has been released from jail and ordered into anger management.

Nanette Reneau, 62, was released early Tuesday morning after spending 28 consecutive days in the Marion County Jail.

She appeared Monday in court and was ordered to complete eight hours of anger management training and to seek an alcohol abuse evaluation. She is required to fulfill both of those requirements within the next 60 days, according to Marion County Court records. She will be on probation for one year.

Reneau had been arrested Feb. 17 after allegedly throwing a set of keys at her husband at their premiere home on SE 88th Covington Circle in the Royal Oak section of the Village of Springdale. She was re-arrested days later after returning to their home against a judge’s order.

Reneau had been arrested in 2019 in a battle over a bottle of vodka when she was living in the Village of Belle Aire. That charge of battery was dropped after Reneau completed an anger management course.