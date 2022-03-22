Waterfront restaurant shut down after rodent droppings found in kitchen and bar

A popular waterfront restaurant was shut down last week after numerous rodent droppings were found in the kitchen and the bar.

Gator Joe’s Beach Bar & Grill at Lake Weir in Ocklawaha was shut down March 14 after an inspector found the evidence of rodent activity, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector found that at the cook line and kitchen area there were 14 rodent droppings on top of a paper towel dispenser, four rodent droppings on the floor under shelves next to the dish machine, five rodent droppings under the dish machine, 10 rodent droppings on the the floor under the reach-in cooler, two rodent droppings on a shelf behind sauce containers and 16 rodent droppings on the floor near the walk-in cooler entrance. At the bar area, there were 50 rodent droppings on the floor under the beer cooler, eight rodent droppings inside the liquor cabinet, two rodent droppings under the soda machine and five rodent droppings at the office entrance.

The inspector also found a high-priority violation concerning food temperature.

The restaurant was allowed to open the following day after a followup inspection.