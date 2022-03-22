William Eugene (Gene) Carpenter, 83, of The Villages passed away on 3/19/2022. He is survived by his wife Bernice Carpenter, 3 sisters Karon (Mike) Benson, Debbie (William) Spencer, and Ruth Hegburg, his son William (Janet Cohn) Carpenter, and grandchildren Megan and Nathan Carpenter and Shoshana and Harrison Cohn. He was preceded in death by his second wife Janice Carpenter. Gene was born in Northwest Indiana and served on local police forces before starting his own insurance agency in Crown Point, Indiana. He also served as a commissioned minister for the Presbyterian Church performing pulpit supply and prison ministry. In 2007 Gene retired and moved to The Villages, Florida. Gene’s hobbies were playing cards and golfing. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus for neighborhood children. He was a marksman shooter and avid sailor. He had a huge personality and was friends with everyone he met. Donations can be made to your favorite charity or to Rotary at https://rotary.org/en/donate. There will be memorial services at First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood at a time yet to be determined and this summer in Valparaiso IN.