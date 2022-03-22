81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
type here...

Woman arrested on drug charges after deputies investigate panhandling complaint

By Meta Minton
Dolly Murphy
Dolly Murphy

A woman was arrested on drug charges after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a panhandling complaint.

Dolly Elisha Murphy, 39, of Summerfield and her boyfriend were found at 12:41 p.m. Monday at the Sunoco gas station at State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood. They were sitting in a red Mercury Marquis with Tennessee license plates and when a deputy spoke to them, he spotted a black-and-purple glass smoking pipe which contained a green leafy substance “in plain view,” according to the arrest report. A search of the vehicle also turned up two metal grinders and a bag containing marijuana.

The Georgia native was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Her boyfriend was released at the scene and not taken into custody.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Larry Moran getting much of his propaganda from Tucker Carlson

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran. He wonders if Larry is getting much of his propaganda from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

New conservatism focused on hatred

A reader from Colorado warns that we are seeing a new generation of “conservatives,” grown persons who have traded in their parents’ beliefs for a new creed centered on hatred, violence, and entitlement.

Just call him Tsar DeSantis

A Village of Sanibel resident offers some harsh criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden should be removed from office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that President Biden should be removed from office.

Question about successful basketball player from The Villages High School

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident has a question about a successful basketball player from The Villages High School.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos