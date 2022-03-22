Woman arrested on drug charges after deputies investigate panhandling complaint

A woman was arrested on drug charges after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a panhandling complaint.

Dolly Elisha Murphy, 39, of Summerfield and her boyfriend were found at 12:41 p.m. Monday at the Sunoco gas station at State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood. They were sitting in a red Mercury Marquis with Tennessee license plates and when a deputy spoke to them, he spotted a black-and-purple glass smoking pipe which contained a green leafy substance “in plain view,” according to the arrest report. A search of the vehicle also turned up two metal grinders and a bag containing marijuana.

The Georgia native was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Her boyfriend was released at the scene and not taken into custody.