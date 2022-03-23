Ambulance committee member criticizes county’s unwillingness to cut ties with AMR

Despite intense criticism last year for long delays in responding to emergency calls, Villagers and other Sumter County residents have not seen the last of American Medical Response (AMR).

Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a new three-year contract, effective Oct. 1, granting AMR “the exclusive right” to provide emergency medical services in non-Villages areas of the county, except for a county-operated service and inter-facility hospital transport.

AMR ambulances also may pick up Villagers because the vehicles will be used first for mutual aid if required by The Villages Fire Department, which plans to begin operating its own ambulance service on Oct. 1.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold described the contract as a “transition agreement” until the county acquires and staffs its own ambulances. In a memo, he wrote that the two non-Villages services would co-exist. The county has ordered a dozen ambulances with expected delivery later this year.

Arnold wrote that the contract will allow county emergency responders to train with AMR units.

In approving the contract, commissioners said they accepted Arnold’s explanation that it is a transition agreement until the county staffs its own service.

But the agreement received harsh criticism from a member of a special committee organized last summer to study county ambulance services.

Jeffrey Bogue, who is running this year for county commissioner, said the contract does not specify performance standards such as response times for AMR to meet as were included in previous contracts with the company.

It also permits basic life support services, which he said is a lower standard of care.

A separate agreement allowing the county to lease AMR ambulances at $250 a day per ambulance could be more expensive than buying the units, said Bogue, who supervises a hospital ambulance service in Wesley Chapel.

He said the new contract disregards the wishes of Sumter County residents to get rid of AMR after the company’s current contract expires on Oct. 1.

“It was overwhelming that the citizens had enough of AMR,” he said. “We had horrible response times.”

The contract does not mention a transition and runs for a term of one-year with automatic extensions for two additional years.

It can be canceled by the county with a 90-day notice only for “failure to provide services consistent with the prevailing standards of care in the ambulance industry” or failure to comply with terms of the agreement.

It requires that AMR, a national company operating locally as Lifefleet Southeast, provide at least three ambulances on call with advanced or basic life support services.

A separate agreement approved Tuesday night would allow the county to lease ambulances from AMR. That one-year agreement also is automatically renewed but can be terminated without cause.