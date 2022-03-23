American Rescue Plan money could bring internet to rural section of Sumter County

Tillman’s Hammock is a rural community of fewer than 400 people in northwestern Sumter County where the 21st Century hasn’t fully arrived.

Internet service is difficult or non-existent, cellular phone service is spotty and television shows are difficult to watch.

But the county plans to fix those problems with money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

After residents pleaded Tuesday night with Sumter County commissioners for help, County Administrator Bradley Arnold said he is working on building a public-private partnership with Charter Communications to expand broadband internet service to far-flung communities like Tillman’s Hammock.

Expected to cost $4.3 million, Arnold said the county may use either its own federal funds or money received by the state, which has allocated a portion to help counties improve broadband service.

“It does look like there’s funding available to address it,” he said.

Arnold said Charter will develop a countywide program similar to one that the company created for Flagler County.

The effort will begin in southern Sumter County, which is closer to the company’s existing operations. Arnold said an agreement will be reviewed for legal issues, then brought to commissioners for approval.

“The intention on their end is being able to move forward,” he said.

Residents said the lack of adequate internet, cellular and television services makes life difficult.

Janet Thomas said her cell phone is supposed to regulate her insulin pump.

“It won’t go,” she said.

Rick Stagg, a 30-year resident of Tillman’s Hammock, said the problems are not new.

“For years, we’ve had a history out there of having trouble with communications,” he said. “When I want to use my cell phone, half the time I have to go outside.”

Stagg said if he sits down to watch a two-hour evening television show: “Forget it. It’s not worth the frustration.”

Doug Durkie said his internet speed is 2 megabits per second, far below the level he needs even to check email.

“If you can get a connection, it’s great, but most of the time you can’t,” he said.

He said satellite internet is an expensive option and satellite TV is useless to monitor bad weather because it goes out with cloud cover.