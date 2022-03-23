78.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Flexi-pave walking path would be good for Villagers who need softer surface

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I would be in favor of a walking trail. Hopefully a favorable bid could be considered. This would be beneficial to people who physically would benefit from a softer surface.

Linda Lawless
Village of Poinciana

 

