Flexi-pave walking path would be good for Villagers who need softer surface

To the Editor:
I would be in favor of a walking trail. Hopefully a favorable bid could be considered. This would be beneficial to people who physically would benefit from a softer surface.
Linda Lawless
Village of Poinciana
