Maria Williams will be the guest singer at the LaliPoPs monthly music show at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1 at Aviary Recreation Center located at 5748 Morse Blvd.

Residents of The Villages are encouraged to come out and enjoy the delightful LaliPoPs harmony and Maria’s selection of oldies tunes for your listening and dancing pleasure.

Table seating will be offered on a first-come first-serve.

Admission to this BYOB event is free to all Villagers with an ID.