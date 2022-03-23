Ronald LaVerne Dewey, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away peacefully on March 11 at his home in Florida surrounded by his loving family. Ron is survived by his children David (Robbie) Dewey, Stephen (Susan Broadhurst) Dewey and Laura (Domenic) Provenzale, grandchildren Madelyn and Spenser Dewey, and Juliana and Nicholas Provenzale. Also survived by his sisters, Joan (Joseph) Peisher and Jean (Gary) Maier, and many nieces and nephews and by friend and the mother of his children, Judith Dewey. Ron was predeceased by the love of his life, Kathy Millard Dewey, and his parents, Gerald LaVerne and Harriet Dewey. Born in Clifton Springs, NY, in 1939, Ron was a hard-working family man who for many years owned his own tax accounting business, Eastridge Financial Services. He’d previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Erdle Perforating until his retirement. Ron was a proud Navy veteran of the Cold War, who worked to put himself through college at night while raising his young family, graduating from RIT with a degree in Accounting in 1974. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to The Villages Regional Hospital in appreciation for the amazing care Ron received from the ICU nursing staff during his final days.