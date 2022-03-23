82.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
type here...

Suspected dealer nabbed with more than $300,000 in drugs in Sumter County

By Staff Report
Travis Raynard Thurston
Travis Raynard Thurston

Illegally tinted windows led to the arrest of a suspected dealer with more than $300,000 worth of drugs in Sumter County.

Travis Raynard Thurston, 28, of Tallahassee, was driving a rented Dodge Charger on Monday northbound on Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 318 when he was pulled over for speeding, following too closely and an illegal window tint, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers noticed the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle interior. 

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found several boxes containing a total of 7.58 pounds of cathinone and 34.7 grams of packaged marijuana. The value of the recovered drugs was determined to be $343,823 of cathinone and $694 of marijuana. 

A suspected dealer was nabbed with more than 300000 in drugs on Interstate 75 in Sumter County
A suspected dealer was nabbed with more than $300,000 in drugs on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Thurston was also in possession of $4,500 in cash.

Thurston was arrested on charges of trafficking cathinone, renting a vehicle for the purpose of drug trafficking, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $32,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager says she’d welcome a safe place to walk

A resident of the Carlton Villas says she’d welcome a safer place to walk. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Don’t waste money on the expensive walking path

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, isn’t mincing words about how he feels about a proposed $760,000 half-mile walking path at Lake Miona.

Flexi-pave walking path would be good for Villagers who need softer surface

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident says the flexi-pave surface being considered for the Lake Miona Trail would be great for Villagers with physical limitations.

Legislation would reform Florida’s outdated law on divorce

A reader from Coral Gables responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about an effort to reform Florida’s laws on divorce and alimony.

Larry Moran getting much of his propaganda from Tucker Carlson

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran. He wonders if Larry is getting much of his propaganda from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos