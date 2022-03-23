Suspected dealer nabbed with more than $300,000 in drugs in Sumter County

Illegally tinted windows led to the arrest of a suspected dealer with more than $300,000 worth of drugs in Sumter County.

Travis Raynard Thurston, 28, of Tallahassee, was driving a rented Dodge Charger on Monday northbound on Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 318 when he was pulled over for speeding, following too closely and an illegal window tint, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers noticed the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle interior.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found several boxes containing a total of 7.58 pounds of cathinone and 34.7 grams of packaged marijuana. The value of the recovered drugs was determined to be $343,823 of cathinone and $694 of marijuana.

Thurston was also in possession of $4,500 in cash.

Thurston was arrested on charges of trafficking cathinone, renting a vehicle for the purpose of drug trafficking, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $32,000.