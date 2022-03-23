Villager says she’d welcome a safe place to walk

To the Editor:

The Villages spends enormously on many projects. I live in the area where the walking path is planned and I walk the rec paths that are highly traveled by golf carts and bicycles with lower regard for walkers. It would be a welcome path for safe walking and I would recommend increasing the length.

We too are delighted to have an upgrade in our own neighborhood so we don’t have to travel miles south. I was delighted to see the work beginning for healthy lifestyle improvements!

Jacqueline DeRosa

Carlton Villas