American Legion salutes Wildwood’s Police Officer of the Year

American Legion Tri-City Post 18 in Wildwood recently paid tribute to the Wildwood Police Department’s Officer of the Year.

Commander Sam Bass presented the plaque to Officer David Perry as the department’s Officer of the Year for 2021 for his outstanding service, commitment and community partnership to the city’s residents and visitors.

In cooperation with Police Chief Randy Parmer, Tri-City Post 18 initiated the Law Enforcement of the Year award in 2020. Tri-City Post 18 gives its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award to a well-rounded officer who has exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.

“Besides recognizing and rewarding an outstanding law enforcement officer, we hope that this award will further serve to promote the public trust and support of our law enforcement agencies; something seriously needed these days,” Bass said.