Daughter accused of draining nearly $60,000 from account of father in assisted living facility

A daughter has been accused of draining nearly $60,000 from the bank account of her father who is in a local assisted living facility.

The Department of Children and Families initiated an investigation after the agency was contacted by Wells Fargo Bank which indicated back in November there had been fraudulent activity on the account of the man at the Springs of Lady Lake assisted living facility, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The victim, who is a retired Lake County Sheriff’s Office detective, and his son found that there had been a total of $59,500 fraudulently written checks on the account. The trail led back to the man’s daughter, 40-year-old Stephanie Michelle Clark of Tavares.

Clark had written checks to herself, her daughter and her father’s ex-wife, the report indicated. She claimed she had written the checks at her father’s direction.

“I do everything my father tells me to do,” she told a detective investigating the case.

She was arrested Monday on a charge of forgery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.