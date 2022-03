A driver was critically injured after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree on U.S. 301 in Sumter County.

The 52-year-old Dade City man had been driving a sedan at 4:40 a.m. Thursday northbound on U.S. 301 south of County Road 675 when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The report noted he had not been wearing a seatbelt.