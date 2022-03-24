66 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Lady Lake police officers rescue two people from burning vehicle

By Staff Report
Robert Chausse
Robert Chausse
Tom Sarakinis
Tom Sarakinis

Two Lady Lake police officers rescued two people from a vehicle after spotting flames coming out from underneath it.

Members of the Lady Lake Police Department traveled Monday to Jupiter to pick up three new law enforcement vehicles.

Sgt. Tom Sarakinis was driving back and observed a vehicle in front of him which had flames shooting out from the vehicle’s undercarriage. He activated the emergency lights and siren of his vehicle and got the car to pull over to the side of the road.

He quickly pulled the driver from the vehicle and escorted her to safety. A passenger exited the vehicle on his own.

Officer Robert Chausse pulled over, grabbed a fire extinguisher and ran toward the burning vehicle. He reached in and shut off the ignition. He peered under the vehicle and saw that its fuel lines had ruptured. The fuel caught on fire and was dripping all over the roadway. Chausse discharged his fire extinguisher to reduce the chance of explosion, but within 30 to 45 seconds, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

Sarakinis was able to back his patrol car up and stop traffic from approaching the blaze.

The female driver told police she has a hard time walking and was “very thankful” that officers had intervened and quite possibly saved her life.

  

