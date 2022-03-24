72.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman arrested after crash on County Road 466

By Meta Minton
A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman was arrested after a crash Wednesday night on County Road 466.

Nicole Marie Fusco, 35, was found standing next to a white 2014 Nissan four-door sedan which had run off the roadway near Lighthouse Seafood at about 9:30 p.m., according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Fusco, who lives at the nearby apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, had lost control of her vehicle and appeared to be “dazed.” When a deputy attempted to approach the vehicle, Fusco grabbed him by the left arm and chest and attempted to push him back. The deputy had to pin the Staten Island, N.Y. native against her car in order to handcuff her.

Marijuana was found in her purse.

She was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital and after she was medically cleared, she was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $7,000 bond. She was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving as a result of the crash.

