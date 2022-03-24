72.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Suspect who tried to flee from deputies apprehended with stolen firearm

By Meta Minton
Michael Alejandro Betaudier
Michael Alejandro Betaudier

A Fruitland Park man who attempted to flee from Lake County sheriff’s deputies has been arrested with a stolen firearm.

Michael Alejandro Betaudier, 22, was driving a vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. Monday when he rolled through a stop sign, according to an arrest report. When a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, a passenger fled on foot and Betaudier drove away. The deputy found on the ground a Nike backpack which contained a black Ruger EC95 handgun. The deputy’s dash cam showed the backpack had been tossed from the vehicle before it drove away.

Another deputy was able to find Betaudier at his home at 702 Village Court. He  admitted there had been a gun in his vehicle and he claimed he had purchased the handgun “in Ocala a couple of days ago,” according to the report.

Trumaine Burrows
Trumaine Burrows

The New Jersey native was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

The passenger who fled was also apprehended. He was identified as 18-year-old Trumaine Burrows of Fruitland Park. He was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. He remains free on $1,000 bond.

