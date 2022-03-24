Village of Sanibel resident gets her fifth hole-in-one

A Village of Sanibel resident recently got her fifth hole-in-one.
Audrey Cooper got the hole-in-one while golfing at Hole #4 at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at
