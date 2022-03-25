58.8 F
The Villages
Friday, March 25, 2022
88-year-old Summerfield woman seriously injured in crash that claims life of Belleview man

By Meta Minton

An 88-year-old Summerfield woman was seriously injured in a crash that claimed the life of a Belleview man.

The woman had been driving a westbound pickup at 3:10 p.m. Thursday on County Road 484 at the intersection of SE 25th Avenue west of Belleview when she made a left turn in front of a sedan driven by a 50-year-old Belleview man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The front of her pickup struck the left side of his car.

Both vehicles came to rest on the south grass shoulder of County Road 484.

The report noted both drivers had been wearing their seat belts.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash.

