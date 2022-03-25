72.1 F
The Villages
Friday, March 25, 2022
Angry woman arrested after alleged attack on man friend over Facebook post

By Staff Report
Latoria Comanda Francis
An angry woman was arrested after an alleged attack on her man friend over a Facebook post.

Latoria Comanda Francis, 38, of Ocala, was arrested on a felony charge of battery at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to an altercation at the man’s home in Oxford.

Franics had shown up at the man’s home and began banging on his door, requesting to talk to him, according to the arrest report. She was upset about a Facebook post. They got into a “heated verbal argument which became physical” when the man announced he was finished talking to her and attempted to re-enter his residence. The man told deputies Francis “attacked him from behind scratching his face, arms and stomach.”

A criminal history check revealed that Francis was previously convicted of battery in 2006 in Sumter County.

Francis, who indicated on the arrest report that she works as a cashier at KFC in The Villages, was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

