The Villages
Friday, March 25, 2022
Oakleaf Villages Apartment Homes resident arrested with THC oil and vape pen

By Meta Minton
Jason Shane Townsend
An Oakleaf Villages Apartment Homes resident who appeared to be “nervous” was arrested with THC oil and an electronic vape pen.

Jason Shane Townsend, 20, who lives at the apartment complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra at 1:40 a.m. Friday on County Road 466 and U.S. 301 when he began rapidly changing lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His driving pattern forced other drivers to adjust their speed or change lanes.

During a traffic stop, the deputy noticed “multiple cigarillo packs” in the car. The deputy wrote that such packages “are associated with smoking illicit narcotics such as marijuana.” Townsend also appeared to be “very nervous.”

A search of the vehicle turned up an electronic smoking device which contained a dark color waxy, which was determined to be THC oil.

He was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

