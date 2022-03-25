Robert Earl “Rob” Newton, 68, of The Villages passed away peacefully at Leesburg, FL. He was a native of Kansas City, Missouri and moved to Central Florida in the late 1970’s from Sunrise Beach, Lake-of-the-Ozarks, MO. Rob was a 1975 graduate of the University of Central Missouri School of Communication. Radio communications magnate: Dalton Wright sent Rob, Don Connolly, and Jim Davis to the Golden Triangle of Central Florida to resurrect and rebuild radio station WEUS AM Radio-Country/National and Local News. Rob led this trio with marketing & promotion experience, and long hours of work to build a successful and profitable radio station. His nearly fifty year highly successful radio and television career was legendary. Central Florida residents trusted his reputation, recognized his voice and laugh, and loved him as “The Voice of The Villages”. James Floyd owner of WQBQ 1410 AM & 95.1 FM Radio said: “Rob was one of the owners of WKIQ for several years in Eustis. He spent over 30 years at WDBO, and even was the station manager at WVLG. I worked with Rob at WLBE and was thrilled when he came to work with us at WQBQ”. Rob is survived by his sister: Suzette M. Snodderley of Sunrise Beach, MO; brother: David C. Newton of Gravois Mills, MO and step-daughter: Nicole Miller of Eldon, MO. There will be a Celebration of Rob’s Life at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Project SOS, Support Our Soldiers, 2412 Due West Drive, The Villages, FL 32162-2605. Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis