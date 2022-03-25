75.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 25, 2022
type here...

Theft of my husband’s handicapped placard

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is an open letter to the person who took my husband’s Florida DMV Handicap Parking Placard from his golf cart on Saturday morning, March 19 during the 10 minutes he was in Winn-Dixie on Old Camp Road near Sumter Landing. Our last name was printed in black permanent marker on the placard.
My husband has difficulty walking more than a short distance. The golf cart is his only means of transportation and helps him stay independent. He needs to be able to park the cart very close to the entrance. He no longer drives a car and uses his golf cart frequently.
To steal a parking placard from a handicapped person is disgraceful and I think a crime. I am going to report the theft to the Sumter County sheriff and the Wildwood police on Tuesday, March 29 and hope that whoever stole will take it to the Villages-News.com office before I notify the authorities.

Jeanette Sullivan
Village of Buttonwood

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Commissioner Gilpin demonstrates blatant disregard for voters

A Villager attended this past Tuesday’s Sumter County Commission meeting and says Commissioner Doug Gilpin demonstrated his blatant disregard for the voters of the county. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We admire Villagers who want to show their faith

A couple from the Village of Bonnybrook, in a Letter to the Editor, offers support for Villagers who want to show their faith by displaying little white crosses.

The Villages Daily Sun’s headline on repeal initiative for ‘One Sumter’

A League of Women Voters official responds to a headline in The Villages Daily Sun about an effort to repeal “One Sumter.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Worker in The Villages says keep the little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman who works in The Villages makes the case for keeping the little white crosses.

Take a bow if you voted for Sleepy Joe

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, invites those who voted for President Biden to “take a bow.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos