Theft of my husband’s handicapped placard

To the Editor:

This is an open letter to the person who took my husband’s Florida DMV Handicap Parking Placard from his golf cart on Saturday morning, March 19 during the 10 minutes he was in Winn-Dixie on Old Camp Road near Sumter Landing. Our last name was printed in black permanent marker on the placard.

My husband has difficulty walking more than a short distance. The golf cart is his only means of transportation and helps him stay independent. He needs to be able to park the cart very close to the entrance. He no longer drives a car and uses his golf cart frequently.

To steal a parking placard from a handicapped person is disgraceful and I think a crime. I am going to report the theft to the Sumter County sheriff and the Wildwood police on Tuesday, March 29 and hope that whoever stole will take it to the Villages-News.com office before I notify the authorities.

Jeanette Sullivan

Village of Buttonwood