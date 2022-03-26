69.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Convicted sex offender jailed after failing to report AC work vehicle and phone

By Meta Minton
Nedal Ismail Awad
A convicted sex offender was jailed after failing to report a vehicle and phone he had obtained as part of his employment for an air conditioning company.

Nedal Ismail Awad, 62, who lives at 5432 Old Hickory Lane in Fruitland Park, was taken into custody earlier this month on two counts of failure to comply with sex offender requirements.

The native of Jordan was convicted in 2010 of possessing an image that showed sexual performance of a child.

Earlier this month, it was discovered that he has been working for Armstrong AC company in Winter Garden and had been issued a work vehicle and cell phone. However, he neglected to report the use of the vehicle and phone to the proper authorities.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $4,000 bond.

