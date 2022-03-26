Donald Boone LeFavour, 84, originally of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022 in The Villages, Florida surrounded by members of his loving family.

Don was born in Wooster, Ohio to Robert D. and Alma Elizabeth LeFavour on May 25, 1937. He married Virginia Doris Edwards on March 28, 1961 in Columbus, Ohio. He joined the United States Navy in 1960 and served for 24 years as an avionics technician rising to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. His Naval Service awards included the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and several campaign and unit service awards. Following his Naval career, he was an Associate Professor at Columbus State Community College for 18 years. Don graduated from Wooster High School in Wooster, Ohio and from Findley College with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, John N. LeFavour. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Virginia Doris LeFavour; his son and “daughter” John (Captain, U.S. Navy, Retired) and Sharyl (Hurt) LeFavour of Oxford, Florida; Cherished grandchildren Elizabeth Ashley LeFavour (28) of Washington, D.C. and John “Jack” Augustus LeFavour (21) of Oxford, FL; Cousin Judy Dawn Binkley of The Villages, FL; Cousins Judith E. (LeFavour) Milligan and Phyllis Ann (LeFavour) Hummer of Indiana. Additionally, extended family of Mrs. Sally Hurt, Drs. John and Sonia Hurt and their children Grace and Sean.

Don was active throughout his life in numerous Masonic bodies including serving as Master of Chandler Lodge #138 F & AM, Grand Lodge of Ohio; Past High Priest of Adoniram Chapter #73, Royal Arch Masons; Past Illustrious Master of London Council #41, Royal and Select Masons; Past Imminent Commander of Willis Commandery #82; He was also a 32nd Degree Mason, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus. Don was awarded the Knight York Cross of Honor and the “Honorary Legion of Honor” from the Order of DeMolay.

His hobbies included restoring antique tractors, flying as a private pilot, amateur radio, woodworking, marksmanship, quilting and camping. He was a volunteer Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician with Jefferson Township Fire Department in West Jefferson, Ohio.

Memorial donations in Don’s honor may be made to Tri County Baptist Church, 38405 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

The family of Donald LeFavour wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to: Dr. Maria deJesus, Dr. Sara Gitte Acosta, Dr. John Hurt and the late Dr. Kevin Williams. The family is also grateful for the warm and compassionate care provided by Mrs. Jenny Sambula and Ms. Patti Gardner in addition to numerous other members of the healthcare community.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 3rd at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4th at Tri County Baptist Church, 38405 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, FL 32159. Military burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513.