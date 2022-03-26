Lake Miona Trail needs our support

To the Editor:

Recently, I read a rather negative expression about the proposed new pathway from Miona Recreation area, along side Buena Vista Blvd and natural area there, among the currently beautiful blooming azalea bushes. This side of the Villages is in great need of such a wonderfully natural walking area. It would be a great addition in so very many manners of thought and exercise. Our Village birders would love such an opportunity to get some exercise and perhaps identify some birds along the way. This area is gorgeous!

The article I read suggested the Village Administration estimated cost was too high and excessive. I disagree. In our almost 20 years living here, my wife Patricia and I find that The Villages has been honorable and so very capable in all they build and attend to. They do things first class in all ways of speaking! There is a reason housing prices within the Villages are valued so highly. This is a first class community in all regards.

I trust many of you have experienced the wonderful Wiechens Preserve walkway, the Fenney Nature area and walkway, and the newly constructed Chitty Chatty walkway to name a few. These are all first class construction examples of current walkway areas. The Village Administration wants only the best for all their residents and visitors. So, I would give the “green light” to their projected walkway and trust them fully in again developing a pathway that will be respected and often used. Also, needed parking to access this pathway already exists at the Miona Recreation area. Please lend this current project your full support.

John A. Affleck

Distinguished Professor Emeritus and HOF Coach

Binghamton University (SUNY)