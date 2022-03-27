81-year-old Villager to lose license after golf cart crash at town square

An 81-year-old Villager will lose his driver’s license after a New Year’s Day golf cart crash at Lake Sumter Landing.

Allan David Martinelli, who lives in the Hialeah Villas in the Village of Belvedere, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

He had been driving a golf cart which collided with another golf cart at about 8 p.m. New Year’s Day on Old Mill Run east of Canal Street at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Martinelli had suffered injuries to his face and knee. His speech was slurred and he admitted he consumed “two drinks of scotch” prior to the crash. Martinelli was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but the exercises had to be halted by the investigator “due to fear of him falling,” the report said. He provided breath samples that registered .085 and .082 blood alcohol content.