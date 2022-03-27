77.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 27, 2022
GolfFest in The Villages should be returned to its former glory

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

For a number of years GolfFest was a two-day event at the Villages Polo Fields where for $10 you could spend the day demoing all the different club manufacturers, play the different golf games they’d set up, visit the vendors, listen to the celebrities, speakers, instructors, watch the trick shot artists, and receive a gift bag with a few goodies.
GolfFest has now been reduced to paying $25 to demo just one manufacturer’s new clubs, which includes a fitting which sounds good, but usually doesn’t work. I’d like to see GolfFest return to its original format and was wondering if anyone else out there feels the same. Maybe if we all email [email protected] we might see a change. I believe he’s the head honcho at golf administration and the person with the power to make a change.

Robey Schnessel
Village of Polo Ridge

 

