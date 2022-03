Kenneth W. Dalton of Lady Lake Fl. The Villages passed away on Saturday March 19th at home. Mass will be held at 8:30 am Wednesday April 6th at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.

Kenneth was a beloved husband to Judy and father to Kenny, Eileen, Michael and Mary-Alice and step father to Donna, Tracey and Christina. Beloved Grandfather and Great grandfather to many.