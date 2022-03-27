Margarita Republic cook won’t be prosecuted in felony battery case

A cook arrested last year at Margarita Republic in The Villages won’t be prosecuted in a felony battery case.

Craig Alan McDonald, 43, who resides at 321 Chula Vista Ave. in The Villages, was arrested Nov. 22 upon showing up for work at the restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square. At the time he was taken into custody on a felony charge of battery by strangulation.

His live-in girlfriend called police after McDonald put his hands around her neck and squeezed until she could not breathe, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He also spit on her and threw water in her face, the report said. He left for work and she called police. The woman, who had been living with McDonald since May, “had visible bruising/scratches around her throat area consistent with someone being strangled,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

However, the prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month that no information would be filed in the case.

“The victim, or necessary witnesses, cannot be located, refuses to cooperate, have substantially changed their testimony or are otherwise unavailable,” the prosecutor’s office said in its announcement.

McDonald, who has a history of arrests, was living with his mother in 2020 in the Village of Antrim Dells, when he was arrested with a different woman in The Villages.