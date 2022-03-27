67.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Odell Recreation Center and family pool to be closed Thursday

By Staff Report

The Odell Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, March 31.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Odell Recreation Center at (352) 750-2700.

