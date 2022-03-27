Opera Club receives 18 applications for Harold Schwartz Music Scholarships

The Opera Club of The Villages has received 18 applications for the Harold Schwartz Music Scholarships.

Scholarship Chairman, Marty Taylor, was delighted to receive the applications from communities in the tri-county area. Musicians applied from Vanguard, Forest, Trinity , North Marion and Belleview high schools in Marion County. Applicants also cam from Lake Minneola, East Ridge, Mount Dora as well as Tavares high schools as well as The Villages High School.

This year, the Harold Schwartz Music Program will conduct all scholarship auditions online due to the continuing impact of the COVID 19 and variants. This decision was made by the Board of Directors in February for the safety of the students, their families, the judges and audition volunteers. Their video applications will be reviewed by the judging panel and the winners selected. Award amounts of $12,000, $10,000, $8,000 and $6,000 will be tentatively assigned for the winners. Four Encouragement Awards will also be given to the most promising musicians. Each applicant will be notified of competition results the week of April 12.

The will winners will be announced at the 25th anniversary of the music scholarship program will be celebrated at the Opera Club’s April meeting.

The Opera Club established the Music Scholarship Program in honor the founder of The Villages, Harold Schwartz. Since 1997, more than $590,000 in scholarships has been given to college freshmen.