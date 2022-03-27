77.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Speeding and beer cans on multi-use paths in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A few observations about golf cart safety:
1. Speeding and reckless driving seem to be in the increase. A stepped-up performance by the sheriff’s department would help immensely.
2. I walk a lot and am shocked at the amount of discarded beer cans and small whiskey bottles that I see along the trails. More involvement by the sheriff’s department could reduce this problem.
3. People in golf carts seem to think they use “golf cart trails” not “multi-use trails.” More newspaper articles relating to the fact that these are “multi-use trails, not just golf cart trails” would be helpful.
4. People now a days are so divided in their thinking and think their views are totally correct. They should be reminded that “kindness matters.”

Roger Vigrass
Village of Fernandina

 

