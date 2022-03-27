77.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 27, 2022
type here...

Woman found passed out at 7-Eleven back behind bars after bond revoked

By Meta Minton
Janet Denise Berry
Janet Denise Berry

A woman found passed out at a 7-Eleven in The Villages is back behind bars after her bond was revoked.

Janet Denise Berry, 53, of Leesburg, was booked without bond Thursday at the Lake County Jail on a Sumter County warrant ordering the revocation of her bond.

Berry had been arrested in November at the 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza. At the time of that arrest, Berry said she had taken hydrocodone/acetaminophen when she had arrived at work at 4:15 p.m. the previous day. She said she takes the medicine after arriving at work “due to being on her feet for long hours.” She said she was tired “due to lack of sleep and working lots of extra hours,” the report said. The Atlanta, Ga. native struggled through field sobriety exercises, but a breath sample measured .000 blood alcohol content. She provided a urine sample. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. 

Records indicate it was her fourth arrest for driving under the influence.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Speeding and beer cans on multi-use paths in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident reflects on the problems of speeding, beer cans and bad behavior on the mutli-use paths in The Villages.

GolfFest in The Villages should be returned to its former glory

A Village of Polo Ridge resident makes the case that GolfFest in The Villages should be returned to its former glory. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Commissioners Miller and Search face a long and expensive fight to clear their names

A Village of Winifred resident weighs in on the legal battle being waged by two Sumter County commissioners charged with perjury.

An easy solution to the little white cross court case

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes a solution in the little white cross court case.

Residents need to be involved in decisions about apartment parking in Spanish Springs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident says residents should be involved in upcoming decisions about reserved parking spaces for apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos