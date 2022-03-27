Woman found passed out at 7-Eleven back behind bars after bond revoked

A woman found passed out at a 7-Eleven in The Villages is back behind bars after her bond was revoked.

Janet Denise Berry, 53, of Leesburg, was booked without bond Thursday at the Lake County Jail on a Sumter County warrant ordering the revocation of her bond.

Berry had been arrested in November at the 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza. At the time of that arrest, Berry said she had taken hydrocodone/acetaminophen when she had arrived at work at 4:15 p.m. the previous day. She said she takes the medicine after arriving at work “due to being on her feet for long hours.” She said she was tired “due to lack of sleep and working lots of extra hours,” the report said. The Atlanta, Ga. native struggled through field sobriety exercises, but a breath sample measured .000 blood alcohol content. She provided a urine sample. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Records indicate it was her fourth arrest for driving under the influence.