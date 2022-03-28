Coleman man arrested after riding ATV onto neighbor’s property and damaging pickup

A Coleman man was arrested after riding his ATV onto a neighbor’s property and allegedly damaging his pickup truck.

William Frank Kobera, 42, damaged a large purple metal pole when he drove the ATV at about 6:30 p.m. Friday onto the neighbor’s property, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The pole had been set up to “indicate the lawful property lines,” the report noted. Kobera picked up the pole and heaved it at a Chevrolet S-10 pickup, in which the owner was sitting. Kobera picked up the pole and began using it to hit the pickup. He fled on the ATV.

Deputies found the Arkansas native on the porch of his home. He was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and assault on a person over the age of 65. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,000 bond.