Driver from N.C. arrested after fleeing crash and damaging gate arm

A driver from North Carolina was arrested after fleeing a crash and damaging a gate arm in The Villages.

The Sumter County sheriff’s office began looking for a black 2008 Infiniti G35 with North Carolina plates after it had been involved in an accident with a gray 2019 Chevrolet Traverse at about 7 p.m. Saturday at County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard.

A deputy spotted the Infiniti traveling on Canal Street north of County Road 466A. The driver was identified as 41-year-old Kenneth Adamo and he claimed the sun had been in his eyes at the time of the crash. He said he had been looking for place to pull over. However, the deputy pointed out that the Brookhaven, N.Y. native was two miles away from the scene of the crash.

Community Watch said that Adamo’s vehicle also struck the gate arm at the Canal Street entrance at County Road 466A. The damage was estimated at $250.

Adamo presented the deputy with a North Carolina identification card. He did not have a driver’s license.

Adamo was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, criminal mischief and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.