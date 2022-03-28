81.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 28, 2022
type here...

Stunning Red-Shouldered Hawk On Red Fox Executive Golf Course In The Villages

By Staff Report

Check out this stunning red-shouldered hawk spotted on the Red Fox Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!

Stunning Red-Shouldered Hawk On Red Fox Executive Golf Course In The Villages
Stunning Red-Shouldered Hawk On Red Fox Executive Golf Course In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Parking for apartment dwellers at town square

A reader offers his thoughts in parking at town square to be reserved for apartment dwellers.

Little white cross controversy is making CDD 8 look ridiculous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the little white cross controversy.

Just say no to Lake Miona walking trail

A Village of Largo resident fears the price tag for the Lake Miona walking trail could soon grow to more than $1 million. He is urging officials to, “Just say no.”

Speeding and beer cans on multi-use paths in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident reflects on the problems of speeding, beer cans and bad behavior on the mutli-use paths in The Villages.

GolfFest in The Villages should be returned to its former glory

A Village of Polo Ridge resident makes the case that GolfFest in The Villages should be returned to its former glory. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos