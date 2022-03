The Wildwood Middle High School volleyball team will be raising funds Saturday, April 2 for uniforms and equipment. They will be selling Wildwood Discount Cards from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Publix at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A.

Wildwood Middle High School student organizations and teams have raised $54,000 this year by selling the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club discount card.