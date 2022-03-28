Woman with children in car arrested after brawl with husband over washing dishes

A woman with three children in her car was arrested after allegedly fleeing a brawl with her husband over washing dishes.

Wildwood police were called Friday afternoon to the PepperTree Apartments where they found 34-year-old Marisol Delgado standing outside her silver Honda Accord ready to leave with her three children who were already in the vehicle, according to an arrest report. One officer spoke with Delgado while another officer went inside to interview her husband.

The husband had “scratch marks on his right ear, the right side of his neck, and the inside and outside of his right arm,” the report said. The husband said Delgado caused his injuries.

Delgado, who was born in Mexico, said she had been arguing over washing the dishes. She claimed no physical violence had occurred. She was wearing sunglasses she refused to remove. Officers could tell she had red scratch marks on her nose and red bruising underneath her right eye.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $100 bond.