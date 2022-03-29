86.2 F
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Ambulance company with poor record in The Villages announces accreditation

By Marv Balousek

American Medical Response (AMR), a national company that provides ambulance services in Sumter County, has been accredited again by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services for its Orlando and Sumter County services.

AMR’s Sumter County operation first was accredited in 2013 and its Orlando service was first accredited in 1993.

Ed Badamo, AMR regional director, said the operations applied jointly and received perfect scores in all 109 ranking categories. Both operations provide 911 services and inter-facility transport.

“AMR in Orlando and Sumter County are two of only 180 services in the country to be successful in the voluntary review process,” Badamo said. “We are extremely proud of our teams and the work they put in each day to provide care for our communities.”

The accreditation commission, developed by the American Ambulance Association, established standards designed to increase efficiency and reduce risk and liability.

Accreditation is based on a self-assessment and on-site visit. Standards cover safety, risk management, organizational structure, inter-agency cooperation, equipment and facilities, financial management and human resources.

Sumter County commissioners recently approved a new three-year contract for Lifefleet Southeast, AMR’s local operation.

The AMR service apparently will co-exist with the county’s evolving fire department ambulance service outside The Villages. The Villages Fire Department plans to take over ambulance services from AMR on Oct. 1.

Commissioners voted last fall to transfer ambulance services to the two fire departments after numerous complaints of poor response times by AMR ambulances.

