Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Gathering place runs afoul of zoning regulations in Wildwood

By Marv Balousek

An effort to establish a gathering place for residents of Wildwood’s west side has run afoul of the city’s zoning regulations.

Ina Woolfork recently bought a home that had been used a church to set up an event hall for birthday parties and other events.

But police officers responded last Saturday night to disturbance complaints at the hall and Woolfork said she was ticketed for a traffic violation nearby.

Wildwood Development Services Director Melanie Peavy said only a church is permitted at the Fourth Street location. A county property assessment listed the building as a night club.

“We’re kind of at a standstill at this point,” Peavy said, adding that the case was referred to police because her department does not do code enforcement after hours.

City Manager Jason McHugh suggested that city staff meet with the residents to find a solution.

Gerard Corbin, a real estate investor who grew up on the west side, said the event hall provides a positive alternative to the spontaneous block parties that plagued the community more than a year ago. People must check in at the door and no weapons, drugs or alcohol are allowed.

Mayor Ed Wolf praised the residents for working to improve the community.

“I think the good far outweighs the bad out there,” he said.

But the mayor said making an exception for the event hall would set a precedent.

“If we make an exception, we have to make an exception everywhere in the city,” he said.

Commissioner Julian Green said the city is in the process of developing several event halls including in the former intermediate school auditorium.

Gene Baker, who supervises a GED (general equivalency diploma) program, said he doesn’t want the west side to be defined by its problems.

“The west side is not just a ‘hood,” he said. “I’m just very excited about still wanting to help.”

 

