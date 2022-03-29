How will apartment dwellers deal with noise at Spanish Springs?

To the Editor:

I do not think having apartments in the old Katie Belle’s restaurant space is a good idea.

There will be a lot of noise from the crowds and entertainment at the square and the bars that stay open. Also there will be parking, but how does a tenant get their groceries from their car to their apartment?

Just two of my concerns. Also most of us would like to have Katie Belle’s restaurant back. It was a lovely place to have a special dinner and now it is gone.

Marion Sparaco

Village of Polo Ridge