Tuesday, March 29, 2022
How will apartment dwellers deal with noise at Spanish Springs?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I do not think having apartments in the old Katie Belle’s restaurant space is a good idea.
There will be a lot of noise from the crowds and entertainment at the square and the bars that stay open. Also there will be parking, but how does a tenant get their groceries from their car to their apartment?
Just two of my concerns. Also most of us would like to have Katie Belle’s restaurant back. It was a lovely place to have a special dinner and now it is gone.

Marion Sparaco
Village of Polo Ridge

 

