The Villages
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Mother calls police after teen daughter runs off with 23-year-old man

By Meta Minton
A mother called police after her teen daughter ran off with a 23-year-old man.

The mother was at home Saturday night at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake when she found 23-year-old Jeycris De La Rosa of Spring Hill hiding in her younger daughter’s bedroom, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The mother noticed a screen had been damaged when it was removed from the window of the girl’s bedroom in the third-floor apartment. When the mother found De La Rosa, she ordered him to leave and to never return. She escorted him out the door. Three minutes later, her 16-year-old daughter ran out the door and joined De La Rosa.

The mother told police it wasn’t the first time she found De La Rose in their apartment and she has told him “multiple times to leave her daughter alone,” the report said.

De La Rosa was arrested on charges of interfering with child custody and criminal damage to property. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

