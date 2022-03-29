Oxford Oaks man disguises voice on stranger’s phone to contact wife against judge’s order

An Oxford Oaks man was arrested after he disguised his voice while using a stranger’s phone to contact his wife against a judge’s order.

Kapil Koirala, 45, was being held without bond following his arrest Monday night by Wildwood police.

The native of Nepal was at the Wendy’s restaurant on U.S. 301 in Oxford when he approached the stranger and claimed he had locked his keys in his car, according to the arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He asked to use the man’s phone and he handed it to Koirala. After making the call, he returned the phone to the stranger.

Koirala’s wife contacted police Monday morning and played the voice message left by her estranged husband. He was speaking in “an unnaturally high-pitched voice” and asked that the wife meet him at their home on Stewart Loop. But at the end of the phone call, Koirala’s “normal” voice could be heard as he returned the phone to the stranger.

The owner of the phone was contacted by police. He described Koirala and the silver Honda Ridgeline he was driving with a large dent in the rear driver’s side door.

Koirala had been banned from contact with his wife of 20 years as a condition of his bond following his arrest after an altercation earlier this month at their home.