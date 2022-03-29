Robert Johnson

Robert Joseph Johnson. Robert Joseph Johnson “Bob” 1939-2022 lived a life well lived and he was well loved! The Lord called him home, with his family by his side, on Monday, March 14, 2022 in his 82nd year.

This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be extremely missed by his wife and best friend of 63 years, Donna; his children Mike (Tami), Marianne (Tom), Joanne (Michael) David (Michelle) and his brother, William Johnson (Sharon).

Family was the pivotal essence of Bob’s life. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch; father of four, grandfather of 14, and great-grandfather of 18 of our large family. He has been a major presence in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was a proud Grandfather to Cody (Jennifer), Katelyn, (John), Brant (Kiersten), Michael (Amy), Megan (John), Jenna (John), Taylor (Chase), Jeffrey (Natalie), Alyssa, Jessica (James), Emily (Colton), Kyle, Alyssa and Danny (Liz).

He lived a full and successful life. In the forefront was his Catholic faith. He was very active and committed throughout his life.

He lived and loved his faith and shared it freely by his actions and generosity in his everyday life. His children remember how he would wake them up on school mornings – shouting, “Rise and Shine and Give God Your Glory”.

Bob was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated from Purdue University in 1962. He excelled in his career, rising to leadership in his corporate role at Firestone (Bridgestone). Wadsworth, Ohio was the home where his family grew and lived. After retiring in 1999, he and Donna relocated to The Villages in Florida to enjoy the sunshine and plenty of golf. When asked how he was doing, he would always reply, “It’s a beautiful day in The Villages”. He enjoyed the many years of golf and sunshine.

He will be sadly missed by all who loved and knew him. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful health care professionals and staff at Buffalo Crossings for their care in the last couple of months of his life. Bob will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in Heaven watching over us.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 30 at 10:00 am. St Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, Florida. Bob was committed to extensive charitable contributions throughout his life. If you wish to make a donation in his memory. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Robert Johnson Memorial.